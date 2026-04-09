FuboTV (FUBO) Price Target Decreased by 44.30% to 21.59

The average one-year price target for FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) has been revised to $21.59 / share. This is a decrease of 44.30% from the prior estimate of $38.76 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.47% from the latest reported closing price of $12.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in FuboTV. This is an decrease of 153 owner(s) or 39.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUBO is 0.01%, an increase of 73.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.69% to 153,095K shares. The put/call ratio of FUBO is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 9,030K shares representing 30.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,249K shares , representing a decrease of 24.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 42.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,867K shares representing 26.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,881K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 41.36% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 7,220K shares representing 24.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,745K shares , representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 38.42% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,152K shares representing 17.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,967K shares , representing a decrease of 35.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 55.69% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 4,175K shares representing 14.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463K shares , representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 44.81% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.