FuboTV (FUBO) Price Target Decreased by 31.53% to 3.23

The average one-year price target for FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) has been revised to $3.23 / share. This is a decrease of 31.53% from the prior estimate of $4.72 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 178.45% from the latest reported closing price of $1.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in FuboTV. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 10.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUBO is 0.04%, an increase of 24.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.05% to 177,615K shares. The put/call ratio of FUBO is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,447K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 9,030K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,249K shares , representing a decrease of 24.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 42.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,303K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,818K shares , representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 25.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,867K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,881K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 41.36% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 7,220K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,745K shares , representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 38.42% over the last quarter.

