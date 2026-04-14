FuboTV (FUBO) Price Target Decreased by 14.29% to 18.51

The average one-year price target for FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) has been revised to $18.51 / share. This is a decrease of 14.29% from the prior estimate of $21.59 dated April 7, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.13% from the latest reported closing price of $12.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in FuboTV. This is an decrease of 377 owner(s) or 96.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUBO is 0.00%, an increase of 94.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.96% to 76K shares. The put/call ratio of FUBO is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farther Finance Advisors holds 49K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

OP Asset Management holds 26K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Adirondack Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Carolina Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.