fuboTV (FUBO) Inks Carriage Deal With Marquee Sports Network

fuboTV Inc. FUBO recently entered into a carriage agreement with Marquee Sports Network to carry the network’s programming in the Cubs market territory, including all non-nationally televised regular season Chicago Cubs games, pregame and postgame shows, exclusive content, original programming, and much more.



Marquee, a joint venture of the Chicago Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI, is beginning its second season. The date of availability of its programs on fuboTV is yet to be known. Markedly, Marquee has been available only on AT&T TV among streamers.



Marquee will be included in fuboTV’s English-language channel package in the Chicago area and surrounding regions, including Indianapolis, South Bend, Des Moines and Iowa.



The carriage deal is expected to expand fuboTV’s sports offerings, which in turn will aid its subscriber growth.

fuboTV Focuses on Expanding Sports Streaming Offerings

Markedly, fuboTV is the only virtual multichannel video programming distributor streaming in 4K, including 11 Thursday Night Football games this season and the recent 2020 World Series from FOX. fuboTV also has more regional sports networks in its base package than any other live TV streaming platform.



In fourth-quarter 2020, fuboTV acquired Balto Sports, marking the company’s foray into the online sports wagering market. fuboTV intends to leverage its own proprietary technology and Balto’s contest automation software to launch a free-to-play gaming offering.



Additionally, fuboTV is planning to add interactivity to its streaming experience with the launch of a predictive free-to-play gaming app in third-quarter 2021.



Further, Fubo Gaming — a subsidiary of fuboTV — expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook by 2021-end, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals. Fubo Sportsbook aims to create a comprehensive sports and entertainment experience through sports betting and interactive gaming.



According to fuboTV, streaming services continue to replace cable in American households. Notably, 1.465 million customers cut the cord from traditional pay TV in the fourth quarter. fuboTV capitalized on this tailwind in 2020 with strong subscriber growth and the trend is expected to continue in 2021.



The ability to stream a broad mix of more than 100 live channels — including 42 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment — is expected to aid subscriber growth in the near term.



Markedly, fuboTV ended 2020 with 547,880 paid subscribers, up 73% year over year. Net subscriber additions in fourth-quarter 2020 were 92,800, reflecting an increase of 237% year over year driven by the company’s sports-first positioning, which differentiates fuboTV from other live TV streaming platforms.



Additionally, growth in streaming hours is expected to boost TV streaming advertising on fuboTV’s platform. In the fourth quarter of 2020, content hours streamed by fuboTV users (paid & trial) increased 66% year over year to 205.9 million. Monthly Active Users watched 127 hours per month on average, up 3% year over year.



Moreover, aided by the company’s carriage agreement with Disney Media Networks and ESPN, fuboTV has one of the strongest football offerings in the market and is the only live streaming TV platform with every NFL in-market game and every college conference network.

