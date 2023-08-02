FuboTV (FUBO) Becomes WNBA Chicago Sky's Streaming Partner

FuboTV FUBO announced that it has been appointed as the Official Streaming Service Partner for Women's National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) Chicago Sky.



This partnership represents FUBO's inaugural collaboration with a WNBA team, following recent marketing partnerships with Major League Baseball teams.



FuboTV streams Chicago Sky games through its content partners, including Marquee Sports Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION and NBA TV. Apart from the WNBA and its extensive sports coverage, the company offers a wide range of popular live entertainment and news programming, along with a vast selection of on-demand TV shows and movies, with more than 40,000 options available each month.



As the Official Streaming Service Partner, FUBO will provide extended free trials to Chicago Sky season ticket holders, while non-season ticket holders will be entitled to a free 14-day trial.



Fans of the Chicago Sky, who choose to subscribe to FuboTV after the free trial, will receive special discounts on game days at Wintrust Arena. Furthermore, FUBO's branding and subscription details will be prominently displayed during all Chicago Sky home games, including on the Jumbotron.

fuboTV Inc. Price and Consensus

fuboTV Inc. price-consensus-chart | fuboTV Inc. Quote

FuboTV’s Marketing Partnerships to Aid Subscription Revenues

FuboTV has collaborated with some prominent companies in the recent months. These partnerships are expected to boost subscription revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUBO’s second-quarter 2023 loss per share is pegged at 23 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 63.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from subscriptions is pegged at $276.17 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 38.1%.



Recent marketing partnerships with Major League Baseball teams include Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



FuboTV recently partnered with the Cleveland Guardians. This collaboration marks the company’s second partnership with a Major League Baseball team.



FUBO also announced a new partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals. This collaboration with the Cardinals is the company’s third marketing agreement with a Major League Baseball team, following recent partnerships with the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians.



These partnerships are expected to boost subscription revenues as well as have a positive impact on the company’s share price.



Shares of FUBO have gained 90.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 16.6% in the same time frame.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, FuboTV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector, which investors can consider, are Activision Blizzard ATVI, Crocs CROX and DraftKings DKNG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Activision Blizzard have gained 20% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Activision Blizzard’s third-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $2.09 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 14.15%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 88 cents per share, which has decreased by 3 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of Crocs have declined 1.3% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ third-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.03 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.64%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.10 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Shares of DraftKings have climbed 177% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DraftKings’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $762.25 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 63.51%. The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 25 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.





4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.