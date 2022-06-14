FuboTV (FUBO) Adds Trusted Media Brands Ad-Free FAST Channels

FuboTV FUBO recently launched Trusted Media Brands (TMBs) free ad-supported FAST channels.

With the launch, FuboTV subscribers will be able to stream TMB’s popular channels like FailArmy, People Are Awesome and The Pet Collective, with WeatherSpy to be launched soon on the platform.

FailArmy uses culture and online humor to bring fresh and funny pranks, fail videos, comedy, original series and more. People Are Awesome features fitness content, amazing stunts, athlete documentaries and travel docu-series. The Pet Collective offers pet videos, news products and more.

In the past year, TMB’s channels have witnessed a combined viewership of more than nine billion minutes of watch time and a loyal following of over 250 million followers across social media.

Currently, the FAST channels on FuboTV include Law&Crime Network, Swerve Sports, Tastemade Travel and ABC News Live, Bloomberg Quicktake, Estrella TV, FOX Weather, FOX Soul and Live NOW by Fox Corporation FOXA.

Efforts To Strengthen Content Portfolio

The launch of TMB’s FAST channels on FuboTV is anticipated to be a part of the company’s strategy to grow its content offerings. With growth in the content offering, FuboTV expects to drive its ad revenues and paid subscribers’ growth.

FuboTV also distributes three owned and operated FAST channels — Fubo Sports Network, Fubo Movie Network and Fubo Latino Network.

In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed an 81% year-over-year growth in ad revenues. North America subscribers reached 106 million, while Rest of World (ROW) subscribers reached 305 thousand in the first quarter of 2022. The trend is likely to have continued in the near term.

The company has also been investing in direct content rights to efficiently attract subscribers and unlock multiple monetization opportunities, including sponsorships and additional ad units.

In line with its strategy, fuboTV is focused on differentiating its sport-first content portfolio while reinventing interactive sports and entertainment television. However, soccer has always been a sport of choice for the company.

FuboTV recently expanded its distribution of four Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Nations League matches to be held in June to Pay-Per-View (PPV). FuboTV will be live streaming the matches on its platform.

The company also announced coverage plans and broadcast schedules of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Nations League™ 2022/23 competition in partnership with Fox Corporation-owned FOX Sports.

Per the partnership, FOX Sports will be presenting 44 UEFA Nations League matches across the FOX family of networks, while FuboTV will be streaming 60 of the UEFA League matches on the Fubo Sports Network.

FuboTV has been aiming to increase the number of FAST networks offered on its platform to generate ad revenues and increase user growth by providing premium content. The company rolled out a new-recommendations-driven homepage across all its device platforms, which allows FuboTV to promote higher-value advertising content in a personalized to its subscribers.

