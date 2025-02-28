FUBOTV Earnings Results: $FUBO Reports Quarterly Earnings

FUBOTV ($FUBO) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.18 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $443,280,000, missing estimates of $454,714,255 by $-11,434,255.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FUBO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FUBOTV Insider Trading Activity

FUBOTV insiders have traded $FUBO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUBO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID GANDLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,315,096 shares for an estimated $22,470,376 .

. ALBERTO HORIHUELA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 486,551 shares for an estimated $2,715,766 .

. JOHN JANEDIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 176,915 shares for an estimated $331,831.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FUBOTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of FUBOTV stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.