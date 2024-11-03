News & Insights

FuboTV Battles Antitrust Threats Amid Potential Sports Streaming Rivalry by Disney, Fox, and WBD

November 03, 2024 — 01:00 am EDT

Fubotv Inc. (FUBO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Litigation & Legal Liabilities category.

Fubotv Inc. faces significant business risks with the potential launch of the Network JV, a sports streaming service proposed by Disney, Fox, and WBD. The company’s antitrust lawsuit against these entities aims to prevent the JV’s launch, which could severely impact Fubotv’s subscriber base, profitability, and stock price, potentially threatening its solvency. Although a preliminary injunction has been granted, the outcome of the lawsuit remains uncertain, leaving the company vulnerable to adverse financial effects if the JV proceeds. The ongoing litigation and the Department of Justice’s reported investigation add further unpredictability to the situation.

The average FUBO stock price target is $2.38, implying 56.58% upside potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

