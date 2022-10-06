FuboTV, Altitude Sports Ink Multi-year Carriage Deal

(RTTNews) - FuboTV Inc. (FUBO), and Altitude Sports, on Thursday announced a multi-year carriage deal to expand TV coverage of both teams.

Altitude Sports will be available to FuboTV subscribers in 10 Rocky Mountain states just ahead of the 2022-2023 NHL and NBA seasons.

Fubo will stream Altitude Sports' coverage of the Denver Nuggets, 74 regular season games, the Colorado Avalanche, 69 regular season games, and the Colorado Mammoth or NLL.

The addition of Altitude Sports strengthens FuboTV's leading sports offering, which includes over 50,000 live sporting events annually, with many streaming in 4K, and more than a dozen regional sports networks in its base package.

The agreement also boosts FuboTV's local coverage in Colorado, where it already carries ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and Univision affiliates in Denver and Colorado Springs-Pueblo, alongside national sports networks ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network, the Pac-12 Networks and many more.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.