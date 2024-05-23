Fu Shou Yuan International Group AGM Success

Fu Shou Yuan International Group (HK:1448) has released an update.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited reported robust shareholder support at its recent AGM, with overwhelming approval for all resolutions including the adoption of financial statements, director re-elections, and dividend declarations. The Hong Kong-based company, which abstained from voting on certain resolutions due to a restricted share incentive scheme, also received a mandate to issue and deal with additional shares, and to repurchase shares.

