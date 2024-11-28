News & Insights

Fu Shek Financial Holdings Shows Resilience Amid Profit Decline

November 28, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Fu Shek Financial Holdings Limited (HK:2263) has released an update.

Fu Shek Financial Holdings Limited reported a slight decrease in profit for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue dropping from HK$15.3 million in 2023 to HK$11.1 million in 2024. Despite challenges, the company managed to maintain a profit, highlighting resilience in navigating financial pressures and market conditions.

