Fu Shek Financial to Discuss Annual Results and Dividend

Fu Shek Financial Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for June 28, 2024, to discuss key financial decisions, including the approval of the audited annual results, the potential declaration of a final dividend, and other business matters. The meeting will also address the potential closure of the register of members. The company’s board includes a mix of executive and non-executive directors, with Mr. Keng Stephen Lee as the chairman.

