News & Insights

Stocks

Fu Shek Financial to Discuss Annual Results and Dividend

May 30, 2024 — 05:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fu Shek Financial Holdings Limited (HK:2263) has released an update.

Fu Shek Financial Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for June 28, 2024, to discuss key financial decisions, including the approval of the audited annual results, the potential declaration of a final dividend, and other business matters. The meeting will also address the potential closure of the register of members. The company’s board includes a mix of executive and non-executive directors, with Mr. Keng Stephen Lee as the chairman.

For further insights into HK:2263 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.