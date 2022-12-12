FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried says he will testify remotely at upcoming congressional hearing

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

December 12, 2022 — 10:34 am EST

Written by Hannah Lang for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, said on Monday he would testify remotely at Tuesday's U.S. House Finanical Services Committee hearing to examine the collapse of the company.

In a Twitter Spaces event held on Monday with Twitter account Unusual Whales, Bankman-Fried said he would be "calling in" to the hearing.

A spokesperson for Bankman-Fried confirmed that he would not be testifying at the hearing in person. FTX CEO John Ray will also appear before the committee, although it is not yet clear if he will testify virtually or in person.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Hannah.Lang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.