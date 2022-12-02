US Markets

FTX's LedgerX attracts interest from Blockchain.com, Gemini- Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

December 02, 2022 — 08:08 pm EST

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Dec 2 (Reuters) - FTX's digital currency futures and clearinghouse LedgerX is up for sale and has attracted interest from crypto firms including Blockchain.com, Gemini, Bitpanda and Kalshi, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

There could be over half a dozen other potential buyers for the crypto derivatives exchange, the people told Bloomberg, adding that some of the interested parties have signed non-disclosure agreements.

Blockchain.com, Gemini and Bitpanda did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, while Kalshi could not be reached for comment.

Crypto trading platform FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Nov. 11 in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date, after traders pulled billions from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

LedgerX was omitted from the bankruptcy proceedings. FTX US acquired it last year to expand into crypto futures and options trading.

