FTX’s ex-top lawyer accuses Bankman-Fried of hogging insurance money for defense fees

By Alison Frankel

Oct 13 (Reuters) - There was a time, not so very long ago, when FTX crypto exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried might have regarded $5 million or $10 million as a pittance.

Bankman-Fried, after all, was once estimated by Forbes to be worth more than $25 billion, and before the exchange imploded in November 2022, he and the company spent lavishly to build FTX’s brand, shoveling out hundreds of millions of dollars to celebrities, sports teams, politicians, lobbyists and Bahamian realtors. In FTX’s heyday, $5 million or $10 million would have seemed like a rounding error.

Now that amount is the subject of a hot dispute between Bankman-Fried, former FTX general counsel Daniel Friedberg and the insurance companies that wrote policies to cover defense costs for FTX directors and officers.

Bankman-Fried sued one of those insurers, Continental Casualty, or CNA, earlier this month in federal court in San Jose, California, arguing that CNA has improperly refused to pay claims submitted by his criminal defense lawyers. (Bankman-Fried, as you know, is in the midst of an extremely high-profile trial in federal court in Manhattan.)

Friedberg moved this week to intervene in Bankman-Fried’s case against the insurer. The former FTX top lawyer contends that he is entitled to a share of FTX’s insurance money but has so far received nothing.

Friedberg said in the motion and in an accompanying proposed complaint against CNA that two other insurance carriers have already paid out $10 million to Bankman-Fried and several additional former FTX officers on a first come-first served basis, exhausting those insurers’ policy limits. (FTX’s D&O insurance was structured as a tower, with four different insurers each providing $5 million of coverage in successive layers.)

FTX has additional $5 million layers of coverage from CNA and a fourth insurer, Hiscox Syndicates, Friedberg said. CNA, he said, has already disbursed about $800,000 of its $5 million layer to Bankman-Fried, after the FTX founder’s lawyers told the insurer that they needed the money to pay vendors ahead of the criminal trial. There’s no doubt, Friedberg said in his filings, that additional defense costs for him, Bankman-Fried and other FTX officers will consume the entire remaining $9 million in insurance coverage.

Friedberg said he's been squeezed out because FTX insurers have been paying claims as they are received. That allocation method, he told U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen of San Jose, is improper as a matter of California insurance law -- and he must be permitted to have a say in Bankman-Fried’s case against CNA to assure that he gets his fair share of the insurance money before it runs out.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers in the insurance case, Lewis & Llewellyn and Cohen & Gresser, did not respond to my query on Friedberg’s filings. (Cohen & Gresser also represents Bankman-Fried in the criminal case.) Neither a CNA spokesperson nor CNA counsel from BatesCarey responded to my emails.

Friedberg, who is a defendant in a civil suit by FTX customers and in an adversary proceeding by FTX in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, said in a declaration that he has already laid out $800,000 of his own money in legal fees but has “limited resources” and cannot continue to fund his defense.

“The allegations against Mr. Friedberg are false, and he is prepared to prove the same in court,” his lawyers at Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass and Gordon Tilden Thomas & Cordell said in their motion to intervene in Bankman-Fried’s case against CNA. “But he cannot do so without funds from the management liability policies issued by CNA and the other implicated insurers.”

Friedberg and his lawyers did not respond to my email queries about the litigation.

The ex-GC’s filings contain some intriguing tidbits about the scramble for insurance money to cover defense costs for FTX officers, including a Sept. 25 summary of payouts by Beazley and QBE , the insurance companies that provided FTX’s first two layers of D&O coverage.

Of the $10 million those two insurers have paid out, Bankman-Fried received $4.8 million. As I mentioned, he has also received an emergency payout of about $800,000 from CNA, bringing Bankman-Fried's total insurance recovery to about $5.6 million, according to Friedberg’s filings.

Insurers have paid out about $1.4 million in claims for defense costs by former FTX co-CEO Ryan Salame and $1 million in claims by former top engineer Nishad Singh. Both men have pleaded guilty in the government’s fraud case. Former FTX chief technology officer Gary Wang, who also pleaded guilty and has testified as a government witness in Bankman-Fried’s trial, received only about $250,000 from FTX’s first two insurers – but former COO Constance Wang recouped nearly $635,000 in defense costs from FTX's first two layers of insurance.

The insurance policies cover only FTX directors and officers. Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of FTX’s sister hedge fund Alameda Research, is not listed as a recipient of proceeds from the Beazley and QBE policies.

FTX’s fourth insurer, Hiscox, has already indicated that it doesn’t want to figure out how to allocate the last $5 million coverage layer among FTX officers.

In August, anticipating that the CNA policy would soon be exhausted and that it would face claims exceeding its $5 million policy limit from FTX defendants, Hiscox filed an interpleader action in Oakland federal court, seeking to deposit the $5 million in a court registry and allow competing FTX claimants to fight among themselves over how to divide the money.

Friedberg said in a July 17 email to QBE’s lawyers that he was not aware that his defense costs might be covered until QBE contacted him as a potential claimant. By then, he noted, claims by other FTX officers had already consumed the entire first layer of coverage by Beazley.

Friedberg said he was unable to hire outside counsel in the months after FTX’s collapse because he did not know he was eligible for insurance proceeds. He said he should not now be penalized for losing the race to submit insurance claims.

FTX accuses ex-lawyer of aiding Bankman-Fried's fraud, silencing whistleblowers

