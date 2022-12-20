FTX's Bankman-Fried expected to appear in court in Bahamas - source

NASSAU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges in the United States over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Jared Higgs in Nassau, Additional reporting and writing by Luc Cohen in New York, editing by Ed Osmond)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 361 1622; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.