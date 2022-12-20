US Markets

FTX's Bankman-Fried expected to appear in court in Bahamas - source

Credit: REUTERS/DANTE CARRER

December 20, 2022 — 07:52 am EST

Written by Jared Higgs for Reuters ->

NASSAU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges in the United States over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Jared Higgs in Nassau, Additional reporting and writing by Luc Cohen in New York, editing by Ed Osmond)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 361 1622; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.