FTX's Bankman-Fried charged with bribery conspiracy in new indictment

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled a new indictment against Sam Bankman-Fried, charging the founder of now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange with conspiring to violate anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan accused Bankman-Fried of directing the transfer of at least $40 million of cryptocurrency to benefit Chinese government officials.

In a court filing, they asked U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan to arrange a court hearing so Bankman-Fried can be arraigned on the new, 13-count indictment.

The 31-year-old former billionaire had previously pleaded not guilty to eight counts over the collapse of FTX. Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried stole billions of dollars in customer funds to plug losses at Alameda Research, his crypto-focused hedge fund.

A spokesman for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

