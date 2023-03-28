US Markets

FTX's Bankman-Fried charged with bribery conspiracy in new indictment

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

March 28, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Luc Cohen and Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled a new indictment against Sam Bankman-Fried, charging the founder of now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange with conspiring to violate anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan accused Bankman-Fried of directing the transfer of at least $40 million of cryptocurrency to benefit Chinese government officials.

In a court filing, they asked U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan to arrange a court hearing so Bankman-Fried can be arraigned on the new, 13-count indictment.

The 31-year-old former billionaire had previously pleaded not guilty to eight counts over the collapse of FTX. Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried stole billions of dollars in customer funds to plug losses at Alameda Research, his crypto-focused hedge fund.

A spokesman for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 361 1622; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.