US Markets

FTX's Bahamas unit seeks Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection -filing

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

November 15, 2022 — 11:02 pm EST

Written by Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - FTX's Bahamas unit, FTX Digital Markets, is seeking protection from creditors in the United States under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a court filing showed on Tuesday.

Such a move allows a foreign debtor to shield assets in the country. Non U.S.-companies use the measure to block creditors who want to file lawsuits or tie up assets in the United States.

Parent FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday in one of the highest-profile crypto blowups, after traders rushed to withdraw $6 billion from the platform in just 72 hours and rival exchange Binance abandoned a proposed rescue deal.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.