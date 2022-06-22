Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF, which added 11,100,000 units, or a 24.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FTXN, in morning trading today Chevron is down about 2.7%, and Marathon Oil is lower by about 3.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the XDSQ ETF, which added 125,000 units, for a 35.7% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: FTXN, XDSQ: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.