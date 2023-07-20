FTXG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (Symbol: FTXG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.73, changing hands as high as $26.77 per share. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTXG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTXG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.77 per share, with $28.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.75.

