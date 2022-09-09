US Markets

FTX Ventures plans to take 30% stake in Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital - CNBC

Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

FTX Ventures plans to scoop up a 30% stake in Anthony Scaramucci's investment firm SkyBridge Capital, the CNBC reported on Friday, making it the latest in a flurry of deals by crypto's white-knight Sam Bankman-Fried.

Skybridge will be using a portion of funding to deploy $40 million in cryptocurrency investments to hold on the company's balance sheet, CNBC said.

Bankman-Fried, 30, who is from California but lives in the Bahamas where FTX is based, has thrown several lifelines to digital asset platforms which have faltered as cryptocurrencies prices have cratered.

Representatives for FTX and SkyBridge did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

