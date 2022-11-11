FTX to file for U.S. bankruptcy protection, CEO resigns

Adds CEO resignation

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX said on Friday it was commencing bankruptcy proceedings in the United States and Sam Bankman-Fried is resigning from his role as chief executive officer.

The move comes days after larger rival Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition and left it scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals.

The embattled company was seeking a lifeline after a liquidity crunch due to customers withdrawing funds at a frenetic pace.

It also fans concerns about the future of the crypto industry, which faces an uphill task of regaining favor among retail investors after several blowups this year.

