FTX to Expand Into Stock Trading

Although you may know FTX.US from its extremely clever Superbowl commercial starring Seinfeld creator Larry David, FTX is still a very new-to-the-market cryptocurrency exchange. Founded in 2019 by Brett Harrison, a Harvard alum software developer, FTX.US is on a mission to become a leading U.S. crypto exchange.

New horizons

Brett Harrison announced via Twitter today, “Beta for stocks on FTX US opening today.” That’s right, the crypto exchange will now allow users to trade stocks and exchange-traded funds right there on its app where users trade cryptos like Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

They are beginning to roll this out to just a limited number of users in the U.S., but the goal is to expand so that it will be available to all U.S. customers within the next several months. When speaking of where he would like to see it go, Brett Harrison stated, “What we eventually want to offer is an everything app for financial services.” So there is potential for this app to offer even more trading options in the future.

Responding to a rapidly changing market

As cryptocurrencies are seeing huge sell-offs and a dip into a bear market, it's a strategic time for FTX to make this expansion. It is also a way for them to bring in new investors who may have been hesitant to venture into the crypto world prior to now. Those investors can stick with traditional investing, but do it on FTX.US. And of course, the options for trading in crypto will be available.

But for the many users who already trade in both crypto and stock exchange assets, they now have a place to trade all of these without having to split up their funds. The convenience alone of having so many assets available to trade in one place could be enough to bring in more investors.

If all this exchange talk has piqued your interest, you may want to know what is available other than FTX. Check out our picks for the best cryptocurrency exchanges and apps to find out.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Katie Clinebell has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.