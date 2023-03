By Dietrich Knauth

March 20 (Reuters) - Bankruptcy crypto exchange FTX sued the liquidators overseeing the wind-down of its Bahamian affiliate FTX Digital Markets, saying the FTX Digital Markets is wrongly claiming ownership of the FTX exchange.

