US Markets

FTX seeks indemnity for unidentified individuals helping to protect assets

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 22, 2022 — 11:16 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds details from the court filing

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX is seeking to indemnify unidentified individuals for actions they took and continue to take in connection with assets that represent a significant share of the company's estate, according to a Tuesday court filing.

Sealed indemnification requests are unusual at the start of a bankruptcy case. FTX said that it was communicating with U.S. regulators and bankruptcy court officials, but did not mention Bahamas regulators.

The company said that keeping details of its indemnification request confidential for now could ward off "cyber-attacks and other malicious activity."

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.