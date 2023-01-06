US Markets

FTX reaches agreement over U.S. and Bahamas bankruptcy proceedings

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

January 06, 2023 — 03:05 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - FTX and its affiliated debtors said the cryptocurrency exchange's U.S. bankruptcy estate and the liquidators of its affiliated operations in the Bahamas reached an agreement to coordinate their operations.

The two sides will work to share information, secure property and coordinate litigation against third parties, according to a mutual statement.

Legal teams for the U.S. and Bahamian operations had been locked in a dispute over access to internal records and value of holdings of their operations.

FTX collapsed into bankruptcy in November and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been charged with fraud by U.S. prosecutors. He has pleaded not guilty.

