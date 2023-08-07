News & Insights

FTX law firm Fenwick faces second lawsuit by crypto customers

August 07, 2023 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by Andrew Goudsward for Reuters

By Andrew Goudsward

Aug 7 (Reuters) - A group of FTX customers on Monday sued law firm Fenwick & West for allegedly aiding fraud through its legal advice to the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried.

The complaint alleges that Fenwick provided services to FTX that “went well beyond those a law firm should and usually does provide” and included structuring transactions to skirt regulatory scrutiny and setting up entities that Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives used to commit fraud.

A spokesperson for Fenwick did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposed class action lawsuit is the second to target Fenwick, a California-founded firm with a focus on technology clients, related to its work for FTX.

The lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of California, but lawyers for the plaintiffs said they plan to seek a transfer to the Southern District of Florida, where several lawsuits related to the collapse of the FTX exchange have been consolidated before one judge.

The complaint describes Fenwick as the primary outside law firm for FTX and alleges its lawyers had unique insight into the exchange’s “convoluted organizational structure, abject lack of internal controls, and dubious business practices.”

Daniel Friedberg, a former top regulatory lawyer for FTX who is now being sued by the company’s new management, joined FTX from Fenwick in 2020, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit alleges that Fenwick helped set up two entities that were used to conceal FTX executives' use of customer funds to fund speculative investments and make political and charitable contributions.

Fenwick also advised on transactions that allowed FTX to attain certain regulatory licenses without having to apply directly to U.S. regulators, which may have applied more scrutiny to the company’s operations, according to the complaint.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to several charges related to his alleged misuse of FTX customer funds. A judge earlier this year rejected his attempt to subpoena Fenwick for documents in the criminal case.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

