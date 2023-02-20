US Markets

FTX Japan to allow asset withdrawals starting Tuesday

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

February 20, 2023 — 08:31 pm EST

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Japanese unit of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said on Monday it would allow customers to withdraw deposits of fiat currency and crypto assets beginning Tuesday after months of suspension.

FTX Japan said its customers could withdraw assets through the website of Liquid Japan, a crypto exchange it bought in February last year.

FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in November.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.