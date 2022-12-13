FTX founder charged with fraud in crypto exchange's collapse

By Chris Prentice, Luc Cohen and Jared Higgs

NEW YORK/NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors on Tuesday alleged Sam Bankman-Fried committed fraud and violated campaign finance laws, and the founder and former CEO of FTX also faced additional charges by U.S. regulators.

A lawyer for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the criminal charges

Since at least May 2019, FTX raised more than $1.8 billion from equity investors in a years-long "brazen, multi-year scheme" in which Bankman-Fried concealed that FTX was diverting customer funds to its affiliated crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research LLC, the SEC alleged.

While the public believed Bankman-Fried's "lies" and sent billions of dollars to FTX, he improperly diverted customer funds to his hedge fund, the SEC said in a court filing. He continued to divert FTX customer funds even as it was increasingly clear that Alameda and FTX could not make customers whole, the SEC said.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing losses in the billions of dollars. The collapse reverberated across the crypto world and sent bitcoin and other digital assets plummeting.

A spokesperson for FTX Debtors declined to comment.

The SEC said it was charging Bankman-Fried with violating anti-fraud provisions of U.S. securities laws and would seek a director and officer bar and a penalty against Bankman-Fried. It would also seek to prevent Bankman-Fried from participating in future securities purchases, offers and sales except for his personal account.

"We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in a statement.

Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday evening in the Bahamas and was expected to appear before a magistrate on Tuesday, marking his first in-person public appearance since the stunning collapse of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy in November.

Police in the Bahamas, where FTX was based, said he was arrested Monday evening at his luxury gated community called the Albany in the capital, Nassau.

Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement on Monday evening the arrest came at the request of the U.S. government.

The Bahamas' attorney general's office said it expected him to be extradited to the United States. Bahamas Police said he was arrested due to "various Financial Offences against laws of the United States, which are also offences" in the Bahamas.

It was not immediately clear what would take place at the hearing or whether Bankman-Fried would decide to fight extradition, potentially setting up a high-stakes battle.

The charges come hours before Bankman-Fried was previously scheduled to testify before Congress about the collapse of the exchange.

FTX's liquidity crunch came after Bankman-Fried secretly used $10 billion in customer funds to support his proprietary trading firm, Alameda Research, Reuters has reported. At least $1 billion in customer funds had vanished, the people said.

Bankman-Fried resigned as FTX's chief executive officer the same day as the bankruptcy filing.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan, led by veteran securities fraud prosecutor Williams, in mid-November began investigating how FTX handled customer funds, a source with knowledge of the probe told Reuters.

SPECIAL REPORT-FTX's Bankman-Fried begged for a rescue even as he revealed huge holes in firm's books

NEWSMAKER-Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to washout

Bankman-Fried to appear in Bahamas court; U.S. to unveil charges

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas after U.S. files charges

FACTBOX-Global regulatory actions against FTX

FTX CEO to detail 'unacceptable management practices' in congressional testimony

FACTBOX-Crypto companies crash into bankruptcy

New CEO says FTX had 'complete failure of corporate control'

FTX was run as 'personal fiefdom,' faces hacks, missing assets -attorneys

(Additional reporting by Luc Cohen in New York and Susan Heavey in DC; Writing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Louise Heavens, Megan Davies, Mark Potter and Anna Driver)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 361 1622; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.