FTX founder Bankman-Fried sued in US court over yield-bearing crypto accounts

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

November 16, 2022 — 09:40 am EST

Written by Jody Godoy for Reuters ->

By Jody Godoy

Nov 16 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sued in U.S. court by investors alleging the company's yield-bearing crypto accounts violated Florida law, according to court papers.

The proposed class action filed late Tuesday night in Miami alleges that FTX yield-bearing accounts were unregistered securities that were unlawfully sold in the U.S.

When the crypto exchange faltered on liquidity concerns, U.S. investors sustained $11 billion in damages, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit seeks damages from Bankman-Fried and a number of celebrities who allegedly helped promote FTX, including National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Representatives for Brady, Osaka and Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters has reported that at least $1 billion in client funds are missing.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru and Jody Godoy in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Anna Driver)

((Abinaya.V@thomsonreuters.com;))

