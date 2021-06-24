FTX Follows Binance’s Lead With Move Into Tokenized Stocks

Crypto exchange FTX is following Binance’s lead in offering tokenized stocks. FTX’s play will run on the Solana blockchain.

The tokenized stocks will be made available to FTX during the initial launch, and Switzerland-based Digital Assets (DAAG) will be providing the tokenized stock infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Binance started trading tokenized versions of stocks of Tesla, Apple and Coinbase.

FTX said buyers and sellers in permitted jurisdictions will be able to trade and withdraw around 55 free-floating stocks.

Stocks of Facebook, Google, Netflix, Nvidia, PayPal, Square and Tesla will be among those available.

“FTX is always looking to provide cutting edge products to its users. DAAG’s tokenized stock infrastructure will help facilitate a paradigm shift in the underlying market structure and we’re excited to continue working with Solana and DAAG to set the standard in this industry,” FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.