US Markets

FTX ex-CEO Bankman-Fried says he did know now of improper use of customer funds -ABC News

Credit: REUTERS/FTX

December 01, 2022 — 07:38 am EST

Written by Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said there was a borrowing-lending facility at the cryptocurrency exchange but he did not know of deposits being used to pay its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research, he told ABC News in an interview aired on Thursday.

Asked if he knew whether funds were being funneled to Alamed, FTX's former chief executive officer told ABC: "I did not know that there is any improper use of customer funds."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.