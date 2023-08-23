FTX defends pace of bankruptcy amid creditor unrest

By Dietrich Knauth

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX on Wednesday defended the pace of its negotiations on a bankruptcy plan that would resolve all creditor claims, saying that the deal is continuing to take shape despite signs of unrest among some creditor factions.

FTX attorney Brian Glueckstein said at a court hearing in Wilmington, Delaware that FTX remains on track to conclude its bankruptcy in the second quarter of 2024, and he resisted a call for expedited mediation from the court-appointed committee that represents FTX creditors.

"Premature mediation doesn't do anybody any good," Glueckstein told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey, who is overseeing FTX's bankruptcy. "We all would like the process to move faster."

FTX proposed a draft plan on July 31, laying out its broad intent to repay customers through a liquidation of company assets and litigation against insiders. FTX acknowledged that the plan is missing key elements that will be filled in through negotiations with creditors.

FTX and its creditors have agreed that FTX customers will be repaid through the liquidation of FTX assets, but tempers have flared recently over issues like FTX's efforts to find a buyer willing to restart the international FTX.com cryptocurrency exchange, Glueckstein said.

Kris Hansen, an attorney for the official creditors' committee, said that FTX has not committed to providing creditors with information about incoming bids, instead treating committee members with "misplaced mistrust" and seeking to bar them from communicating with potential bidders.

FTX's failure to quickly resolve creditor concerns are eating into customers' ultimate recoveries to the tune of nearly $50 million spent each month in attorneys' fees and other costs, Hansen said.

The official creditors' committee also clashed with an ad hoc committee that represents non-U.S. customers who had $900 million deposited on FTX.com, saying that FTX should not delay negotiations on a bankruptcy plan to accommodate that group.

"It's obvious that there's some tension among the parties here," Dorsey said, encouraging FTX and the creditors to continue negotiating before formal mediation begins.

The creditors' committee had demanded mediation with FTX beginning in August, saying they had been shut out of FTX's earlier drafting of a bankruptcy plan framework. FTX, for its part, proposed to begin discussions in mid-September with the creditors' committee and other stakeholders, including the ad hoc committee of non-U.S. customers.

Glueckstein said that FTX did not want the creditors' "airing of the grievances" to shift attention away from FTX’s progress so far, including its recovery of more than $7 billion in assets.

FTX is seeking to increase creditors' recovery through lawsuits against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, politically connected investment firm K5 and the founders of FTX acquisition targets like stock-trading platform Embed, Glueckstein said. FTX will soon file additional lawsuits on behalf of its creditors, Glueckstein added.

FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022 in the wake of claims that the company misused and lost billions of dollars worth of customers' crypto deposits. Bankman-Fried has pleaded to charges alleging that he defrauded FTX customers by using their funds to prop up his own risky investments.

The case is In re FTX Trading Ltd, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 22-11068.

For FTX: Brian Glueckstein, Andrew Dietderich, James Bromley and Alexa Kranzley of Sullivan & Cromwell

For the official creditors committee: Kris Hansen and Kenneth Pasquale of Paul Hastings

For the ad hoc committee of non-U.S. customers of FTX.com: Erin Broderick of Eversheds Sutherland

Read more:

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has recovered $7.3 billion in assets

FTX sues ex-Clinton aide's investment firm for $700 million

FTX's Bankman-Fried 'subsisting on bread and water' in jail, lawyer says

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.