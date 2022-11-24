FTX collapse consigns crypto to fringes of finance: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto exchange is a huge blow to the ailing sector. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how firewalls helped protect banks, how the saga will embolden regulators, and what the future looks like for digital currencies.

