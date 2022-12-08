US Markets

FTX bankruptcy team meets federal prosecutors in New York - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 08, 2022 — 01:18 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - FTX's bankruptcy team and its new chief executive officer met Manhattan federal prosecutors investigating the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.