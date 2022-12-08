FTX bankruptcy team meets federal prosecutors in New York - Bloomberg News

Dec 8 (Reuters) - FTX's bankruptcy team and its new chief executive officer met Manhattan federal prosecutors investigating the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.