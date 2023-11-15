FTX approved to pay legal fees for non-US creditor group

By Dietrich Knauth

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX received court approval Wednesday to reimburse a group of non-U.S. creditors that helped negotiate a settlement among competing groups of FTX customers for more than $2 million in legal fees.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey approved FTX's request at a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, to pay up to $2 million to reimburse an ad hoc group of non-U.S. customers, representing 66 large account holders that had more than $1 billion in cryptocurrency deposits on FTX's international crypto exchange, as part of a settlement of customer disputes.

That amount will cover fees for the period between May 1 and Oct. 31. FTX also agreed to pay them up to $650,000 per month during the remainder of FTX's bankruptcy, contingent on future review from the court.

Dorsey initially questioned the need to pay the creditor group for negotiating a settlement that was in their own interest, saying that he didn't want to open a "Pandora's box" of similar requests.

But he accepted FTX's explanation that the creditor group had helped streamline negotiations on a deal that will impact FTX's 9 million customers.

"It makes sense that there be at least one voice, or in this case 66 voices, that can hire counsel and help steer this process to a plan of reorganization," Dorsey said.

FTX announced a settlement last month that would earmark at least 90% of FTX's recovered assets to repaying customers and address how those assets would be divided between FTX's U.S. and international customers.

Neither group of customers will be paid back in full, FTX said in announcing the settlement. FTX intends to file a formal bankruptcy plan next month which will incorporate the settlement and give customers an estimate of how much they will receive from the bankruptcy.

FTX's international customers were harder hit by the funding shortfall that caused the crypto exchange's collapse. FTX has said that $8.9 billion went missing from the international exchange, and $166 million was missing from the U.S. exchange.

FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022 in the wake of claims that it misused and lost billions of dollars worth of customers' crypto deposits. FTX has recovered more than $7 billion in assets to repay customers, and it is pursuing additional recoveries through lawsuits against FTX insiders and others that received money from FTX before it went bankrupt.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted on Nov. 3 of stealing billions of dollars from customer accounts.

The law firms representing the ad hoc group of non-U.S. customers are Eversheds Sutherland and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell. The precise amount of fees paid to those firms will depend on work actually performed, and will be subject to further review by a court-appointed fee examiner and open to potential challenges, according to FTX court filings.

The case is FTX Trading Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 22-11068

For FTX: Brian Glueckstein and James Bromley of Sullivan & Cromwell

For the ad hoc group of non-U.S. customers: Erin Broderick of Eversheds Sutherland

Read more: Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of multi-billion dollar FTX fraud

FTX customers are still grappling with crypto platform's collapse

Rise and fall of crypto exchange FTX

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)

((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.