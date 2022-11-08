FTX and Bitcoin: Where Will the Price of BTC Go?

Bitcoin (BTC) prices are extremely volatile at the moment; at one point, it was on track to post its most significant one-day drop since mid-September. Over the last day, it came as low as almost $19,300, and has since clawed its way back up to over $20K as of this writing. What's going on? Traders are worried about another major crash, this time triggered by the turmoil of FTT, a native token of the FTX exchange.

The crash of Terra Luna, an algorithmic stablecoin, brought the crypto industry to its knees. Confidence among traders and investors was adversely influenced on the back of that incident, and bitcoin prices touched $17,581. Further damage to the industry happened when other projects like Celsius, which were hyped on unrealistic yields and balance sheet manipulation, started to blow up. BlockFi, a much better approach to the crypto yield industry, was also on the verge of a collapse, but it was saved by FTX, a crypto exchange.

Now that exchange's token, FTT, is in trouble, and investors are now being faced with the prospect of another massive selloff in the crypto industry.

How we got here

Over the past three months, Changpeng Zhao (commonly known as CZ), CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, and Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, have been in a spat on Twitter over a variety of topics, which has culminated with CZ announcing on Sunday that Binance intends to sell its holdings of FTT, valued at about $530 million.

CZ's tweet sent shockwaves through the crypto industry and made traders lose their confidence in FTX and FTT. As a result, we have seen a massive sell-off of FTT tokens and the transfer of assets from the FTX exchange.

Caroline Ellison, the Chief Executive Officer of Bankman-Fried's trading house Alameda Research, tried to calm the situation by making a proposal CZ to purchase all of Binance's FTT tokens for the price of $22. At the time, the price of FTT was trading at that mark. However, there was no response from CZ, who continued the process of moving assets out of FTX and selling FTT, which made the situation worse. The FTT token plunged below $20, and made a low of $15.40 earlier today, as per Coinmarketcap.

What next for Bitcoin

The fact that we are experiencing another loss of confidence, this time involving a major crypto giant, has made the bitcoin price violate its important support level of $20K. This psychological support level has had a lot of importance among traders who have been thinking that as long as the price continues to trade above this price level, the chances are slim for revisiting this year's low.

FTT and FTX's situation is only worsening. There is speculation about how strong Alameda Research's balance sheet is. Given current conditions and state of the crypto community, which is still reeling from Terra Luna, another shock could draw serious blood out of the crypto industry. This could mean that the price of Bitcoin could actually revisit a support level of $10K; that said, the fact that Bitcoin is back over $20K as of this writing shows there may be some resiliency behind it. Still, investors in crypto will want to keep a close eye on Alameda, FTX, and Binance over the coming days.

