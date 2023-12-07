FTX And Alameda Research Are Still Cashing Out — Here's What They Sold

FTX Trading Ltd. and Alameda Research seem to be unable to stay out of the headlines. After their collapse in late 2022, the firms have experienced an almost unbelievable roller coaster of events. Even more surprising is the fact that the firms continue to operate.

Despite the arrest and conviction of former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, the companies have kept the lights on.

Don’t Miss:

Analysts predict Bitcoin ETF approval by Jan. 10th. Prepare your BTC stack today. Don't buy the top this time around. Reboot your crypto portfolio today.

While it may seem impossible for the companies to continue operations, they still have huge obligations to fulfill for their investors. Without these obligations, the businesses would almost certainly have been shut down. But the obligations to return funds to investors have allowed the companies to continue operating in hopes of appeasing investors before shutting down for good.

FTX creditors and investors have only received a portion of their investments back. At the time of the collapse, FTX had nearly $9 billion in liabilities. While they have been able to pay off around $5 billion of those, there are several billion dollars that have yet to be returned.

Since Oct. 24, FTX and Alameda Research have transferred over $550 million to pay back investors.

FTX and Alameda's most recent cash out for $10.8 million was in the form of eight tokens across three exchanges. According to Spot On Chain, the firms transferred the following tokens to Wintermute, Binance and Coinbase:

STEPN (GMT): 10 million tokens, $2.58 million Klaytn (KLAY): 8.76 million tokens, $1.64 million Shiba Inu (SHIB): 77.77 billion tokens, $644,000 Synapse (SYN): 5.23 million tokens, $2.25 million Uniswap (UNI): 407,000 tokens, $2.41 million Fantom (FTM): 3.87 million tokens, $1.18 million Small amounts of Arbitrum (ARB) and Optimism (OP)

Spot On Chain can monitor the wallets because all data is publicly available on the blockchain. It built algorithms that can parse through the millions of transactions and find any that stick out.

FTX and Alameda have been transferring assets since March. While it still owes several billion dollars, FTX believes that it can repay 90% of its liabilities by the end of the second quarter of 2024. There also have been talks of creating an FTX 2.0, which would be a reboot of the failed exchange and maybe give investors some value. FTX 2.0 has been in talks since early 2023, and little progress has been made toward a working product.

If you are looking for a new exchange after the fall of FTX, Kraken is a great option. By focusing on winning consumer trust through security and ease of use, it has become one of the top crypto trading firms by volume. It also offers a variety of trading experiences for all levels, ranging from beginner to advanced.

Read Next:

Whether you have $10 or $10,000, you can start trading crypto today. This brokerage offers custom rewards for users to switch – the biggest reward so far for 1 user is $19,977.48. Will yours beat it?

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.