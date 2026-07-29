FTV Q2 Earnings Beat on Core Growth, Guidance Raised

Fortive Corporation FTV reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, which jumped 28.5% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 4.2%.

Revenues rose 7.9% year over year to $1.10 billion and beat the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion by 3.5%. Core revenues increased 6.7%, reflecting price and volume growth in both operating segments.

However, Fortive’s shares are slightly down around 1.5% in the pre-market trading session today. The stock has gained 21.6% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry's growth of 16%.



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FTV's Core Growth Gains Momentum

Currency translation and portfolio changes added 1.2 percentage points to reported revenue growth. The remaining increase came from core operations, showing that the quarter's expansion was primarily organic.

Management linked the performance to strong execution under the Fortive Accelerated strategy. The company cited early progress in innovation, commercial execution and recurring customer value, supported by the Fortive Business System. These initiatives are intended to increase new-product velocity and deepen recurring customer relationships.

Fortive's Intelligent Operating Solutions Lead

Intelligent Operating Solutions generated revenues of $758.2 million, up 8.8% year over year. Core revenues increased 7.4%, driven by professional instrumentation, Facilities and Asset Lifecycle solutions, and gas detection.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment rose 12.2% to $264.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) to 34.9%, as gross profit growth, operating leverage and structural cost savings more than offset growth investments.

FTV's Healthcare Unit Delivers Growth

Advanced Healthcare Solutions posted revenues of $338.6 million, up 6% from the prior-year quarter. Core growth was 5.3%, supported by demand for healthcare consumables, services and software, along with modest growth in capital equipment.

Segment adjusted EBITDA increased 2.7% to $88.4 million. However, the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 80 bps to 26.1%, as product mix and strategic growth investments weighed on profitability despite operating leverage and cost savings.

Fortive Expands EBITDA Margin

Adjusted gross profit increased 6.2% to $690.9 million. The adjusted gross margin was 63%, down 100 bps year over year, mainly due to product mix, partly offset by operating leverage.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $323.1 million from $288.4 million, and the margin expanded 110 bps to 29.5%. Adjusted operating profit increased to $300.7 million, with the adjusted operating margin improving 70 bps to 27.4%. GAAP net earnings advanced 40.9% to $157.3 million.

Fortive Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fortive Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fortive Corporation Quote

FTV Strengthens Cash Generation

Operating cash flow from continuing operations reached $298.7 million, up from $205 million a year earlier. Free cash flow increased 50.3% to $270.6 million, representing conversion of 118.4% of adjusted net earnings.

Trailing-12-month free cash flow totaled $1.04 billion, with conversion of 108.4%. Fortive ended the quarter with $374.2 million in cash and equivalents, while net debt was $3.15 billion and net leverage was 2.4 times adjusted EBITDA. The cash profile supports continued deployment across the company's stated priorities.

Fortive Raises 2026 Earnings View

Fortive raised its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $2.95-$3.05 per share. The revision reflects solid first-half execution and management's confidence in the business trajectory.

The company maintained that its medium-term financial framework remains intact. It continues to focus on faster profitable organic growth, disciplined capital allocation and building investor trust through clearer expectations and consistent delivery.

FTV Advances Capital Allocation Priorities

The company deployed roughly $200 million toward share repurchases in the second quarter, buying about 3 million shares at an average price of $59.54. Repurchases over the past four quarters totaled approximately $2 billion, covering about 38 million shares, or roughly 11% of shares outstanding as of the second quarter of 2025.

Fortive also completed the acquisition of UV Smart, a small bolt-on transaction aligned with its strategic growth priorities. Gross leverage declined to about 2.7 times adjusted EBITDA, preserving flexibility for organic investment, selective acquisitions, repurchases and a modestly growing dividend.

FTV’s Zacks Rank

Fortive currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performances

SAP SE SAP reported second-quarter 2026 non-IFRS earnings per share of €1.59 ($1.85), which increased 6% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $2.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, SAP reported total revenues on a non-IFRS basis of €9.9 billion ($11.5 billion), which increased 9% year over year (up 11% at constant currency or cc). The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $11.4 billion.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX reported net income per ADR of 47 cents for the second quarter of 2026, up from 38 cents in the prior-year quarter. The earnings figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. Total quarterly revenues rose 3.1% to Mex$241,071 million, driven by rapid momentum across the Service and Equipment segments.

BlackBerry Limited BB reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 non-GAAP earnings per share of 4 cents. The figure beat the company’s estimate of 2-3 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it reported a non-GAAP EPS of 2 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 3 cents per share. BlackBerry generated $152.9 million in fiscal first-quarter revenue, representing 26% year-over-year growth.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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