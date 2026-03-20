FTV Management Builds $651 Million Position in Neptune Insurance Holdings, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

FTV Management Company, L.P. acquired 22,350,631 shares of Neptune Insurance Holdings

Quarter-end position value increased by $651.74 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement

Neptune Insurance Holdings now comprises 99.46% of FTV Management Company, L.P.'s reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding: 22,350,631 shares valued at $651.74 million

Neptune Insurance stake now comprises nearly the entire reportable portfolio for the fund

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, FTV Management Company, L.P. initiated a new position in Neptune Insurance Holdings (NYSE:NP), acquiring 22,350,631 shares. The quarter-end position value also rose by $651.74 million, reflecting the addition of the new stake and share price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position, with Neptune Insurance Holdings representing 99.46% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:CWAN: $3.54 million (0.5% of AUM)

Neptune Insurance Holdings shares were priced at $23.46 as of February 17th.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-17) 23.46 Market Capitalization $3.04 billion Revenue (TTM) $43.77 million Net Income (TTM) $-27.2 million

Company snapshot

Neptune Insurance Holdings delivers technology-driven insurance solutions focused on flood and earthquake risks, utilizing advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence for underwriting and policy administration. The company differentiates itself by operating as a data-driven managing general agent, enabling scalable distribution without direct exposure to insurance risk.

The company offers residential and commercial flood insurance (primary and excess) and parametric earthquake insurance, leveraging proprietary AI-driven underwriting and policy management platforms. This approach involves partnering with established insurance and reinsurance carriers for risk-bearing and claims servicing.

Neptune Insurance Holdings targets property owners and businesses in need of specialized flood and earthquake coverage, distributing products via an agency network.

What this transaction means for investors

Neptune Insurance Holdings operates as a managing general agent, generating revenue by originating and servicing insurance policies while partner carriers assume the underlying risk. That structure separates Neptune from traditional insurers, which retain underwriting risk and manage claims on their own balance sheets.

The model positions Neptune as a capital-light insurance platform where growth depends on expanding policy volume, distribution reach, and pricing capabilities rather than managing loss ratios. While this can support scalable revenue in specialty markets such as flood and earthquake insurance, the business remains dependent on maintaining underwriting partner capacity and pricing policies effectively.

For investors, the key question is whether Neptune can keep expanding policy volume in areas like flood and earthquake coverage while maintaining access to underwriting partners. Because the company does not take on claims risk itself, its growth depends on both continued demand for coverage and the willingness of insurers and reinsurers to provide capacity. As the business scales, the focus will potentially shift to whether policy growth translates into stable fee income without relying on overly aggressive pricing or favorable market conditions.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.