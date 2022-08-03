FTV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.32, changing hands as high as $65.50 per share. Fortive Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTV's low point in its 52 week range is $52.841 per share, with $79.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.32. The FTV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

