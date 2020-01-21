FTSE tracks worst day in seven weeks after China virus scare

London's FTSE 100 was on course for its worst day since early December on Tuesday, with global markets rattled by the spread of a new coronavirus in China, while traders anticipated jobs data that could dictate the Bank of England's policy.
