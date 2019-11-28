FTSE slips on ex-div trading, U.S.-China trade deal doubts

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 flat

Stocks trading ex-dividend weigh

Trade worries persist after Trump signs HK legislation

Virgin Money UK surges on mid-caps

Nov 28 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 retreated from a near four-month high on Thursday, weighed down by a handful of stocks trading ex-dividend, subdued U.S.-China trade deal hopes, and a firmer pound.

The blue-chip index .FTSE fell 0.5% by 0810 GMT, underperforming the European benchmark .STOXX, with Vodafone VOD.L and chemicals firm Johnson Mathey JMAT.L shedding over 3% each as they traded without entitlement to dividend pay-out.

Asia-focussed HSBC HSBA.L and miners .FTNMX1770 also dragged on the blue-chip bourse, after tensions between the United States and China over the Hong Kong situation threatened to derail hopes of progress in their trade talks.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC, which scaled a near 1-1/2 year high in the previous session, was flat. Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank owner Virgin Money UK VMUK.L jumped 13%, which analysts cited to reassuring 2020 forecast.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

