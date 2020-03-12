FTSE slides past Brexit lows as airlines sink

By Shivani Kumaresan and Devik Jain

March 12 (Reuters) - London's stock market fell past 2016 Brexit referendum lows on Thursday as a shock U.S. ban on European travellers sent shares in already hard-pressed British Airways ICAG.L and other airlines down by almost another 10%.

The bluechip FTSE 100 .FTSE, at one point, slid past 2016 lows to touch levels not seen since the height of the European debt crisis in 2012.

The index was last down 5.8% at 5535.54 points, with all the stocks trading in the red.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Although the United Kingdom was spared from the travel restrictions, fears were widespread over its impact on the travel sector.

Shares of British Airways ICAG.L, EasyJet EZJ.L and WIZZ Air WIZZ.L, which have already had to axe flights to and from Italy, fell between 6% and 10%.

Symbolic of the extent of economic damage from the outbreak, cinema operator Cineworld CINE.L shed more than 30% as it said that in the worst-case scenario, the outbreak could cast doubt over its ability "to continue as a going concern."

The FTSE index has shed about 28% since its January peak, as the heavy blow from the outbreak shook investor confidence despite the Bank of England's emergency move to cut interest rates by 50 basis points and the UK government's 30 billion-pound ($39 billion) stimulus plan.

"Each time that you've seen stimulus announced, any rebound has been very short-lived," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG. "That's because you can't cure someone of a virus and the need to quarantine by giving them cheaper interest rates, or quantitive easing."

The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday, followed by Trump's travel ban that sparked an end to the longest bull run in U.S. stock market history, sinking the Dow Jones Industrial Average index into bear market territory. .N

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting on Thursday at which he is expected to approve moving to the "delay phase" of the coronavirus response.

Oil majors BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L slipped between 3% and 5%, as oil prices took another blow from the dramatic move by Trump. O/R

Among other stocks, specialist pension provider Just Group JUSTJ.L slipped 5.2% after posting lower annual profit hurt by tough operating environment.

Shopping mall operator Intu Properties INTUP.L slid 15.5% as it flagged doubts over its continuity and posted wider annual loss hurt by decline in real estate valuations against a tough retail backdrop.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.