FTSE slides past Brexit lows as airlines sink

FTSE 100 down 5.2%, FTSE 250 drops 6.1%

Miners, Oil majors, travel stocks lead declines

EasyJet biggest loser on FTSE 100

March 12 (Reuters) - London's stock market fell past 2016 Brexit referendum lows on Thursday as a shock U.S. ban on European travellers sent shares in already hard-pressed British Airways ICAG.L and other airlines down by almost another 10%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 5.2% to its lowest since February 2016. If it falls another 1.5%, the index will reach lows not seen since the height of the European debt crisis in 2012.

Although the United Kingdom was spared from the travel restrictions, fears were widespread over its impact on the travel sector.

Shares of British Airways ICAG.L, EasyJet EZJ.L and WIZZ Air WIZZ.L, which have already had to axe flights to and from Italy, fell between 7% and 9%.

Oil majors BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L slipped between 4% and 5%, as oil prices took another blow from the dramatic moves by U.S. President Donald Trump. O/R

The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a pandemic, and investors fear that a lack of a co-ordinated policy response will increase the damage to the global economy.

That sparked an end to the longest bull run in U.S. stock market history, sinking the Dow Jones Industrial Average index tipped into bear market territory. .N

London's domestically focussed FTSE 250 .FTMC was also down 6.1%.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.