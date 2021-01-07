FTSE Russell says will delete Chinese telecoms firms from global indexes

US Markets

Index provider FTSE Russell will delete three Chinese telecom firms from global indexes from Jan. 11 following a U.S. executive order, the company said Thursday.

In a statement dated Jan. 7, FTSE Russell said it would delete China Mobile 0941.HK, China Telecom 0728.HK and China Unicom Hong Kong 0762.HK from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), the FTSE Global China A Inclusion Indexes and associated indexes.

