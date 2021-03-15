FTSE Russell proposes Xiaomi index re-inclusion after court suspends U.S. ban

SHANGHAI, March 16 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell has proposed that Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK should be eligible for re-inclusion in FTSE Russell indexes effective from June 21, 2021.

The announcement came after a U.S. federal judge temporarily blocked the Department of Defense from forcing American investors to divest from Xiaomi on the grounds the company has ties to China's military.

FTSE Russell deleted Xiaomi from its indexes on March 12.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and David Stanway Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

