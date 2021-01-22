FTSE Russell deletes CNOOC from global and China indexes due to U.S. ban

SHANGHAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Global index publisher FTSE Russell said on Friday it will delete CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK from its global and China indexes due to the U.S. investment ban.

The removal of the Hong Kong-listed stock from FTSE's global indexes and the FTSE China 50 Index will be effective on Jan. 27, it said in a statement.

