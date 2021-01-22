US Markets

FTSE Russell deletes CNOOC from global and China indexes due to U.S. ban

Contributors
Samuel Shen Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MUYU XU

Global index publisher FTSE Russell said on Friday it will delete CNOOC Ltd from its global and China indexes due to the U.S. investment ban.

SHANGHAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Global index publisher FTSE Russell said on Friday it will delete CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK from its global and China indexes due to the U.S. investment ban.

The removal of the Hong Kong-listed stock from FTSE's global indexes and the FTSE China 50 Index will be effective on Jan. 27, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; editing by David Evans)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular