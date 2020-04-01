FTSE Russell could strip Argentina stocks of frontier market status

By Tom Arnold

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Argentina will be dropped from the FTSE Russell's frontier market index from September unless it eases capital controls, the index provider said on Wednesday during its interim review of global equity markets.

Faced with an economic and debt crisis and a steep drop in the peso currency, Argentina imposed capital controls last year, with the central bank later opting to keep them in place to help the country manage its financial crisis.

FTSE Russell said it will downgrade Argentina's status to unclassified effective in one tranche from September, subject to existing capital controls not being removed by Sept. 28.

Peru will also be reclassified from secondary emerging to frontier market status in one tranche from September, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Romania will be lifted from frontier to secondary emerging market status, effective in one tranche from September subject to a minimum of two Romanian securities meeting the FTSE Global All Cap Index eligibility screens, FTSE Russell said.

Meanwhile, Tanzania will be added to the index provider's frontier market as of September, it said. Tanzania is unclassified.

FTSE Russell's benchmarks are widely used, and the index provider's blessing can funnel billions of dollars from index-tracking funds into global markets, especially developing economies.

It said Vietnam would remain on FTSE Russell's "watch list" as authorities implement reforms aimed at developing the capital market.

Vietnam was put on the list in September 2018 for consideration to be lifted to secondary emerging market status from its existing frontier level. Vietnam's status will be reviewed again at FTSE Russell's annual review in September 2020.

(Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Tom.Arnold@thomsonreuters.com; +442075428510; Reuters Messaging: tom.arnold.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.