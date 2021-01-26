US Markets

FTSE Russell considers ejection of five more Chinese firms from indexes

Marc Jones Reuters
FTSE Russell is considering whether to eject five more Chinese firms from key stock indexes, it said on Tuesday, after the U.S. Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association updated a list of companies U.S. investors are banned from owning.

The five companies are CGN Power 1816.HK, China National Nuclear Power 601985.SS, China Shipbuilding Industry 601989.SS, Inspur International 0596.HK and Sinochem International 600500.SS.

"FTSE Russell will continue to monitor for any communications from OFAC (the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control) throughout today and will provide an update on index treatment no later than 1700 GMT (1200 EST) 26 January 2021," FTSE Russell said in a statement.

